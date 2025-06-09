Calder Cup Finals begin Friday

The 2025 Calder Cup Finals will get underway Friday night at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C., as the Eastern Conference champion Charlotte Checkers take on the Western Conference champion Abbotsford Canucks.

Game 1 – Fri., June 13 – Abbotsford at Charlotte, 7:00

Game 2 – Sun., June 15 – Abbotsford at Charlotte, 4:00

Game 3 – Tue., June 17 – Charlotte at Abbotsford, 10:00

Game 4 – Thu., June 19 – Charlotte at Abbotsford, 10:00

*Game 5 – Sat., June 21 – Charlotte at Abbotsford, 9:00

*Game 6 – Mon., June 23 – Abbotsford at Charlotte, 7:00

*Game 7 – Wed., June 25 – Abbotsford at Charlotte, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern