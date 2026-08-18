Calder Cup winners Woods, Stevens join Wolf Pack

The New York Rangers have hired Bob Woods and John Stevens to the coaching staff for their American Hockey League affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Woods will be an associate coach and Stevens will be an assistant coach under new head coach Jay Leach.

Woods, 58, is one of three people ever to win Calder Cup championships as a player (1997), as an assistant coach (2006) and as a head coach (2009), with all three titles coming with the Hershey Bears. He has since served as an assistant coach in the NHL for 14 seasons with Washington (2009-12), Anaheim (2012-14), Buffalo (2016-17), Minnesota (2017-24) and Seattle (2024-25), and was head coach of Saskatoon (WHL) from 2014-16.

Selected by New Jersey in the 1988 NHL Draft, Woods played 11 pro seasons as a defenseman, including 141 games in the AHL with the Utica Devils, Hershey Bears and Portland Pirates.

Stevens, 32, begins his coaching career after spending the 2025-26 season playing in Finland. He skated in 389 games over parts of nine seasons in the AHL with Bridgeport, Utica and Abbotsford, and was a member of the Canucks’ Calder Cup championship team in 2025.

Stevens’ father, John, is a member of the AHL Hall of Fame and a long-time AHL and NHL coach who is currently an assistant with the Vegas Golden Knights.