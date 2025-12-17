Campbell named interim head coach in Belleville

The Ottawa Senators have relieved Belleville head coach David Bell of his duties, elevating assistant coach Andrew Campbell to the role of interim head coach.

Assistant coach Stefan Legein and goaltending coach Paul Gibson will remain on the coaching staff under Campbell.

Campbell is in his second season with the Senators after joining as an assistant coach in 2024-25. He previously served as an assistant with Brantford in the Ontario Hockey League, winning a league title in 2021-22.

Campbell, 37, spent most of his 11-year professional playing career in the AHL, skating in 719 games with the Manchester Monarchs (2008-14), Portland Pirates (2014-15), Toronto Marlies (2015-17), Tucson Roadrunners (2017-18) and Rockford IceHogs (2018-19). The defenseman totaled 36 goals and 113 assists for 149 points along with a plus-92 rating, and served as a team captain for a a total four seasons with the Monarchs, Marlies and Roadrunners. In 2019, he was selected to captain the Western Conference at the AHL All-Star Classic.

Selected by Los Angeles in the third round of the 2008 NHL Draft, Campbell also collected two assists in 42 NHL games with the Kings, the Arizona Coyotes and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Senators are currently fifth in the North Division with a record of 11-14-3-0 (25 points).