Campbell signs three-year deal to coach Senators

Andrew Campbell has signed a three-year contract to remain head coach of the AHL’s Belleville Senators.

Campbell joined the Senators organization as an assistant coach in 2024-25 and was elevated to interim head coach on Dec. 17, 2025. He guided Belleville to a record of 17-21-5-1 in 44 games.

The Caledonia, Ont., native previously spent three seasons as an assistant in the Ontario Hockey League with the Hamilton/Brantford Bulldogs, working alongside current Belleville GM Matt Turek, Ottawa GM Steve Staios and Senators owner Michael Andlauer, and won an OHL title in 2022.

The 38-year-old Campbell spent most of his 11-year professional playing career in the AHL, skating in 719 games with the Manchester Monarchs (2008-14), Portland Pirates (2014-15), Toronto Marlies (2015-17), Tucson Roadrunners (2017-18) and Rockford IceHogs (2018-19). The defenseman totaled 36 goals and 113 assists for 149 points along with a plus-92 rating, and served as a team captain for a total four seasons with the Monarchs, Marlies and Roadrunners. In 2019, he was selected to captain the Western Conference at the AHL All-Star Classic.

Selected by Los Angeles in the third round of the 2008 NHL Draft, Campbell also collected two assists in 42 NHL games with the Kings, the Arizona Coyotes and the Toronto Maple Leafs.