Canadiens assign Reinbacher to Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens have loaned defenseman David Reinbacher to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

Reinbacher sustained a knee injury during a preseason game on Sept. 28 and underwent surgery. He returned to practice with the Canadiens on Jan. 27.

The fifth overall choice in the 2023 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old Reinbacher made his North American debut with the Rocket last season, collecting two goals and three assists in 11 games. He spent the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons skating for EHC Kloten in Switzerland.

The Rocket host the Manitoba Moose tonight at Place Bell.