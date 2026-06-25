Canadiens deal Tuch to Columbus, get McKown

The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired forward Luke Tuch from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for forward Hunter McKown.

Tuch played 68 games for the AHL’s Laval Rocket in 2025-26, recording nine goals and five assists for 14 points.

A second-round pick by the Canadiens in the 2020 NHL Draft, Tuch has 15 goals and 13 assists for 28 points in 114 career AHL games with the Rocket.

McKown completed his third pro season with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters in 2025-26, tallying nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points.

Originally signed by Columbus as a free agent out of Colorado College, McKown has totaled 31 goals and 49 assists for 80 points in 184 career AHL games with the Monsters.