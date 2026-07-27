Canadiens, Ducks complete trade

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired forward Sasha Pastujov from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Sean Farrell.

Pastujov, 23, completed his third pro season in 2025-26, setting career highs with 21 goals, 36 assists, 57 points and 71 games played for the AHL’s San Diego Gulls.

Originally a third-round pick by the Ducks in the 2021 NHL Draft, Pastujov has totaled 48 goals and 77 assists for 125 points in 160 career AHL games, all with San Diego.

Farrell, 24, played all 72 games for the AHL’s Laval Rocket in 2025-26 and established personal bests with 36 assists and 53 points.

In 186 games over three seasons with the Rocket, he has posted 46 goals and 79 assists for 125 points.

Farrell, a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, has played six NHL games with the Canadiens, recording one goal.