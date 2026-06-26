Canadiens get Berard, send Trudeau to Rangers

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired forward Brett Berard from the New York Rangers in exchange for defenseman William Trudeau.

Berard, 23, tallied six goals and 16 assists for 22 points in 41 games with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack in 2025-26, along with appearing in 13 NHL games with the Rangers.

A 25-goal scorer as a rookie with Hartford in 2023-24, Berard has totaled 40 goals and 53 assists for 93 points in 145 career AHL games over his three pro seasons.

Selected by the Rangers in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, Berard has skated in 48 career NHL games, compiling six goals and four assists.

Trudeau, 23, played 62 games for the AHL’s Laval Rocket in 2025-26, registering eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points.

In four AHL seasons with Laval, Trudeau has totaled 28 goals and 62 assists for 90 points in 260 regular-season games, along with three assists in 15 Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Trudeau was a fourth-round choice by Montreal in the 2021 NHL Draft.