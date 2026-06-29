Canadiens, Mammoth make deal

The Utah Mammoth have acquired forward Joshua Roy from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Max Szuber.

Roy, 22, set career highs with 23 goals, 22 assists and 45 points in 57 games for the AHL’s Laval Rocket in 2025-26. He also appeared in three NHL contests with the Canadiens.

Over three pro seasons, Roy has totaled 56 goals and 56 assists for 112 points in 145 AHL contests with Laval, along with six goals and five assists in 28 NHL games with Montreal.

Roy was a fifth-round choice by the Canadiens in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Szuber, 23, scored a career-best 11 goals and added 16 assists for 27 points in 65 games for the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners in 2025-26.

Szuber has skated in 200 games in the AHL with Tucson over the past three seasons, amassing 25 goals and 62 assists for 87 points. He made his NHL debut in 2023-24, appearing in one game for Arizona.

Szuber was a sixth-round pick by the Coyotes in the 2022 NHL Draft.