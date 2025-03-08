Canucks acquire Khaira from Crunch

The Abbotsford Canucks have acquired forward Jujhar Khaira from the Syracuse Crunch for future considerations.

Khaira, a native of Surrey, B.C., has played 18 games for the Crunch this season, recording three goals and six assists.

A third-round pick by Edmonton in the 2012 NHL Draft, Khaira has skated in 337 games in the NHL with the Oilers, Blackhawks and Wild, posting 33 goals and 47 assists for 80 points.

Khaira signed an AHL deal with Syracuse on Sept. 6, 2024. The 11th-year pro has played 173 games in the AHL with Syracuse, Iowa, Bakersfield and Oklahoma City, registering 30 goals and 54 assists for 84 points.