Canucks acquire Quillan from Toronto

The Vancouver Canucks have acquired forwards Jacob Quillan and Brandon Buhr from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Aatu Räty.

Quillan was a member of the 2026 Calder Cup champion Toronto Marlies, recording 36 points in 40 regular-season games along with nine points in 19 postseason contests.

In 1118 career AHL contests with the Marlies – including four this season – Quillan has totaled 32 goals and 42 assists for 74 points.

Originally signed as a free agent by the Maple Leafs out of Quinnipiac University, Quillan has collected one goal and two assists in 24 NHL appearances.

Buhr, a native of North Vancouver, B.C., signed with the Maple Leafs in March after leading Union College with 19 goals and 36 points during the 2025-26 season. Buhr appeared in five regular-season games with the Marlies last spring, tallying two assists.

Räty spent the entire 2025-26 season with Vancouver, tallying four goals and 10 assists for 14 points in 66 games. He recorded one goal in four NHL games this season.

Räty has registered 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 points in 118 career NHL outings with the Canucks and New York Islanders.

A Calder Cup champion with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2025, Räty has picked up 44 goals and 75 assists for 119 points in 169 career AHL appearances with Abbotsford and Bridgeport.