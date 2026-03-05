Canucks acquire Thompson, send Woo to Sharks

The Vancouver Canucks have acquired defenseman Jack Thompson from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Jett Woo.

Thompson, 23, has tallied three goals and nine assists along with a plus-13 rating in 42 games for the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda this season.

The fourth-year pro has skated in 203 career AHL games with San Jose and Syracuse, compiling 20 goals and 71 assists for 91 points, and was selected to play in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2024.

Originally a third-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 2020 NHL Draft, Thompson has collected four goals and six assists in 34 career NHL contests with the Lightning and Sharks.

Woo, 25, is in his sixth pro season after being selected by Vancouver in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft. He has notched one goal and seven assists in 26 games with the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks this season.

In 293 career games with Abbotsford and Utica, Woo has recorded 22 goals and 69 assists for 91 points. He has also appeared in 30 postseason games, winning a Calder Cup championship with the Canucks in 2025.