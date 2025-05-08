Canucks beat Firebirds in pivotal Game 3

Artūrs Šilovs made 25 saves and Abbotsford closed to within one win of the next round with a 3-1 victory over Coachella Valley on Wednesday night.

The Canucks lead the best-of-five Pacific Division semifinals, two games to one, and will host Game 4 on Friday night with a chance to knock out the two-time defending Western Conference champions.

Šilovs (4-1) was pulled after allowing three goals on eight shots in Game 2, but he stopped all 20 shots he faced over the first two periods of Game 3 and was named the game’s first star.

Nate Smith and Kirill Kudryavtsev gave Abbotsford a 2-0 lead with goals late in the first period, and Phil Di Giuseppe tacked on an empty-netter in the final minute of regulation.

Ryan Winterton scored the only goal for the Firebirds, his second of the series.

Nikke Kokko (3-2) made 20 saves for Coachella Valley.

(Abbotsford leads series, 2-1)

Game 1 – Thu., May 1 – Abbotsford 3, COACHELLA VALLEY 1

Game 2 – Sat., May 3 – COACHELLA VALLEY 5, Abbotsford 4 (OT)

Game 3 – Wed., May 7 – ABBOTSFORD 3, Coachella Valley 1

Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern