Canucks name Seeley assistant GM

The Vancouver Canucks have named Richard Seeley general manager of the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks and assistant GM of Vancouver.

Seeley has spent the last eight seasons as GM of the AHL’s Ontario Reign, culminating in a Pacific Division title in 2025-26 with a franchise-best record of 47-20-3-2.

Seeley was previously the head coach and director of hockey operations for the Los Angeles Kings’ ECHL affiliate in Manchester, reaching the postseason all three years.

Originally drafted by the Kings in 1997, Seeley played 399 games in the AHL with Lowell, Manchester, Bridgeport and Norfolk.