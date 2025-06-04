Canucks outlast Stars in 2OT to take 3-1 series lead

Danila Klimovich scored a highlight-reel goal 3:21 into double overtime to give Abbotsford a 5-4 win over Texas and a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night.

The Canucks can secure a trip to the Calder Cup Finals with another win in Game 5 on Friday.

Klimovich, drawing into the lineup for the first time in the series, toe-dragged around a Texas defender and backhanded a shot under the crossbar to end the longest game in Canucks franchise history.

The Stars forced overtime when Justin Hryckowian deflected home a shot with just 18.7 seconds left in the third period.

There were four lead changes in regulation. Tristen Nielsen scored twice for Abbotsford to give them leads of 2-1 and 4-3, and Linus Karlsson and Victor Mancini recorded a goal and an assist apiece for the Canucks.

Matěj Blümel and Cameron Hughes each picked up a goal and an assist for Texas.

Artūrs Šilovs (11-4) made 27 saves for the Canucks, improving to 3-0 in overtime games this postseason.

Magnus Hellberg (2-2) came on in relief of Remi Poirier at the start of the third period and stopped 22 of 23 shots in more than 41 minutes of work. Poirier had allowed four goals on 11 shots.

Abbotsford outshot Texas 17-5 during overtime to finish with a 34-31 advantage for the game.

(Abbotsford leads series, 3-1)

Game 1 – Thu., May 29 – ABBOTSFORD 3, Texas 2 (OT)

Game 2 – Sat., May 31 – ABBOTSFORD 1, Texas 0

Game 3 – Mon., June 2 – TEXAS 5, Abbotsford 2

Game 4 – Wed., June 4 – Abbotsford 5, TEXAS 4 (2OT)

Game 5 – Fri., June 6 – Abbotsford at Texas, 8:00

*Game 6 – Sun., June 8 – Texas at Abbotsford, 9:00

*Game 7 – Mon., June 9 – Texas at Abbotsford, 10:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern