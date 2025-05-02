Canucks pluck Firebirds in Game 1

Abbotsford drew first blood in its Pacific Division semifinal series on Thursday night, scoring three quick goals in the first period and defeating Coachella Valley, 3-1, at Acrisure Arena.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is set for Saturday evening in Palm Desert.

Ryan Winterton scored just 1:36 in to give the host Firebirds a 1-0 lead, but the Canucks scored three times in a span of 7:19 to take control of the game.

Jett Woo tied the score at 1-1 at the 9:26 mark, and Danila Klimovich gave Abbotsford the lead for good at 10:31. Guillaume Brisebois made it 3-1 with 3:15 to go in the period.

After allowing a goal on the first shot he faced, Artūrs Šilovs (3-1) stopped them all the rest of the way, finishing the night with 29 saves.

Nikke Kokko (2-1) turned aside 25 shots for Coachella Valley.

(Abbotsford leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Thu., May 1 – Abbotsford 3, COACHELLA VALLEY 1

Game 2 – Sat., May 3 – Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 9:00

Game 3 – Wed., May 7 – Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10:00

*Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern