Canucks pull away late for Game 3 win

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. (theahl.com) … Arshdeep Bains scored twice during a five-goal third period as Abbotsford pulled away for a 6-1 victory over Charlotte in Game 3 of the 2025 Calder Cup Finals on Tuesday evening.

The Canucks lead the best-of-seven series, two games to one. Game 4 is Thursday night at Abbotsford Centre (10 ET, AHLTV on FloHockey, SiriusXM NHL Network Radio).

Linus Karlsson broke a 1-1 tie with 3:58 gone in the third and Abbotsford tacked on four more goals in a span of 5:51 to hand Charlotte its first road loss of the postseason.

Karlsson (1g, 3a) and Bains (2g, 2a) finished with four points each in Game 3. Sammy Blais, Phil Di Giuseppe and Tristen Nielsen also scored for the Canucks and Artūrs Šilovs (14-6) made 28 saves, allowing only an Oliver Okuliar goal 8:22 into the contest.

Abbotsford was 2-for-2 on the power play, and is now 5-for-12 in the series. The Canucks also killed off all three Checkers power plays; they have not allowed a power-play goal in 33 chances on home ice this postseason.

NOTES: A capacity crowd of 7,052 – the second-largest turnout ever for an AHL game at Abbotsford Centre – took in Game 3… The Canucks registered the first five-goal period in a Calder Cup Finals contest since Syracuse in Game 5 against Grand Rapids in 2017… The five-goal margin was the largest in a Finals game since Coachella Valley’s 5-0 win over Hershey in Game 1 in 2023… The Checkers lost on the road for the first time since Apr. 4, after winning their final five regular-season games and first five playoff games away from home… When a Calder Cup Finals series has been tied at 1-1, the Game 3 winner has gone on to capture the title 27 of 38 times (71.1 percent).

(Abbotsford leads series, 2-1)

Game 1 – Fri., June 13 – Abbotsford 4, CHARLOTTE 3 (2OT)

Game 2 – Sun., June 15 – CHARLOTTE 3, Abbotsford 2 (OT)

Game 3 – Tue., June 17 – ABBOTSFORD 6, Charlotte 1

Game 4 – Thu., June 19 – Charlotte at Abbotsford, 10:00

Game 5 – Sat., June 21 – Charlotte at Abbotsford, 9:00

*Game 6 – Mon., June 23 – Abbotsford at Charlotte, 7:00

*Game 7 – Wed., June 25 – Abbotsford at Charlotte, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern