Canucks re-sign Berard

The Abbotsford Canucks have re-signed forward Ben Berard to a one-year contract for the 2026-27 AHL season.

Berard represented Abbotsford in the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic and went on to record 20 goals and 17 assists for 37 points in 63 games with the Canucks. He led the team in goals and tied for second in points. He was scored a league-best five shootout goals (on six attempts).

A native of Duncan, B.C., Berard has skated in 99 career AHL games over three pro seasons with Abbotsford and Texas, totaling 23 goals and 21 assists for 44 points.