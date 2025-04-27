Canucks roll past Roadrunners to take series

The Abbotsford Canucks played a textbook shut-down game and eliminated the Tucson Roadrunners with a 5-0 win in the decisive Game 3 of their first-round series on Saturday night.

The Canucks will meet Coachella Valley in one Pacific Division semifinal series. Colorado and San Jose will square off in the other.

Abbotsford outshot Tucson, 20-5, in the first period and took a 1-0 lead on Tristen Nielsen’s goal at 16:14.

Chase Wouters scored shorthanded 46 seconds in the second period, and Max Sasson converted during a major power play to put the Canucks comfortably ahead.

Sammy Blais added his third power-play goal of the series midway through the third period, and Phil Di Giuseppe tacked on an empty-netter with 2:51 to play.

Artūrs Šilovs needed just 21 saves to record his first career Calder Cup Playoff shutout. Abbotsford finished with a 39-21 advantage in shots and was a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

(Abbotsford wins series, 2-1)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 23 – ABBOTSFORD 4, Tucson 3

Game 2 – Thu., Apr. 24 – Tucson 4, ABBOTSFORD 1

Game 3 – Sat., Apr. 26 – ABBOTSFORD 5, Tucson 0