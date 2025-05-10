Facebook Pixel tracking image
Canucks send Firebirds packing

by AHL PR
Darren Francis Photography

Artūrs Šilovs made 29 saves for his second shutout of the postseason, sending Abbotsford into the division finals with a 2-0 win over Coachella Valley on Friday night.

The Canucks eliminated the two-time defending Western Conference champion Firebirds, three games to one, and will face Colorado in the next round.

Šilovs’ two shutouts have come in both of Abbotsford’s series-clinching wins. He is now 5-1 with a 1.74 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage in seven appearances this postseason.

Max Sasson scored 9:53 into the first period and the Canucks nursed that 1-0 lead until Linus Karlsson hit an empty net with 1:31 left in regulation.

Nikke Kokko (3-3) stopped 22 of 23 shots for the Firebirds.

(Abbotsford wins series, 3-1)
Game 1 – Thu., May 1 – Abbotsford 3, COACHELLA VALLEY 1
Game 2 – Sat., May 3 – COACHELLA VALLEY 5, Abbotsford 4 (OT)
Game 3 – Wed., May 7 – ABBOTSFORD 3, Coachella Valley 1
Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – ABBOTSFORD 2, Coachella Valley 0

