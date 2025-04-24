Canucks survive late scare to edge Roadrunners

Sammy Blais scored twice and Artūrs Šilovs stopped a penalty shot with 34.6 seconds left in regulation as Abbotsford held off Tucson, 4-3, in Game 1 of their Pacific Division first-round series on Wednesday evening.

The teams go right back at it on Thursday night with the Canucks looking to wrap up the series.

Blais, a Stanley Cup champion with St. Louis in 2019, scored two power-play goals in the second period as Abbotsford opened up a 4-1 lead.

Tucson came back with a goal from Travis Barron late in the second – the first shorthanded goal allowed by the Canucks all season – and one from Artem Duda with 12:31 left in regulation to make it 4-3.

The Roadrunners were pressing for the tying goal when Šilovs was whistled for intentionally displacing the net in the final minute. Šilovs denied defenseman Max Szuber on the penalty shot to preserve the victory.

Tristen Nielsen and Linus Karlsson also scored for Abbotsford, and Arshdeep Bains registered two assists. Šilovs finished with 21 saves to pick up the win.

Barron recorded three points on the night for the Roadrunners, tying a club playoff record. Matt Villalta stopped 19 of 23 shots in the Tucson net.

(Abbotsford leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 23 – ABBOTSFORD 4, Tucson 3

Game 2 – Thu., Apr. 24 – Tucson at Abbotsford, 10:00

*Game 3 – Sat., Apr. 26 – Tucson at Abbotsford, 10:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern