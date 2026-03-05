Capitals acquire goaltender Vikman

The Washington Capitals have acquired goaltender Jesper Vikman, along with a third-round draft pick in 2027 and a second-round draft pick in 2029, from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Nic Dowd.

Vikman, 23, has appeared in 18 games for the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights this season, posting a record of 8-7-3 with a 3.41 goals-against average and an .866 save percentage.

In 41 career AHL contests over parts of four seasons, Vikman is 16-18-5 with a 3.48 GAA, an .880 save percentage and one shutout. He was originally a fifth-round choice by Vegas in the 2020 NHL Draft.