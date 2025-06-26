Capitals acquire Sourdif from Panthers

The Washington Capitals have acquired forward Justin Sourdif from the Florida Panthers for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Sourdif, 23, just completed his third pro season with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers, recording 16 goals and 18 assists for 34 points in 43 regular-season games and adding four goals and six assists in 18 playoff contests as the Checkers reached the Calder Cup Finals.

Sourdif also played one game with Florida in 2024-25, scoring his first career NHL goal on Feb. 25 at Nashville.

A native of Richmond, B.C., Sourdif has collected 35 goals and 61 assists for 96 points in 149 career AHL games with Charlotte. He was a third-round choice by the Panthers in the 2020 NHL Draft and has appeared in four career NHL contests with Florida.