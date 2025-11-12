Capitals, Bears officially announce coaching staff updates

The Washington Capitals have officially announced the addition of Patrick Wellar to their staff as an assistant coach, and the appointment of Brent Thompson as assistant coach of the Hershey Bears.

Wellar and Thompson had been serving in those roles on an interim basis since September.

Wellar, 41, had spent seven seasons as an assistant coach with Hershey after joining the staff in 2018, serving under Spencer Carbery (2018-21), Scott Allen (2021-22) and Todd Nelson (2022-25). Working primarily with the Bears’ defensemen and penalty killers, Wellar helped the club to three division titles, two Harry “Hap” Holmes Awards for fewest goals allowed in the league, and back-to-back Calder Cup championships in 2023 and 2024.

Wellar played 12 professional seasons as a defenseman, primarily in the ECHL where he won three Kelly Cup championships. A third-round pick by Washington in the 2002 NHL Draft, Wellar also skated in 306 games in the AHL with Worcester, Peoria, Toronto and Hershey, and won a Calder Cup with the Bears in 2010.

Thompson, 54, joined the Capitals following two seasons (2023-25) as an assistant coach with the Anaheim Ducks. He had previously spent 10 seasons (2011-12, 2014-23) as head coach of the Bridgeport Sound Tigers/Islanders, compiling 328 victories – tied for 18th on the AHL’s all-time wins list. The native of Calgary, Alta., also worked two seasons (2012-14) as an assistant coach with the NHL Islanders, and was an AHL assistant with the Peoria Rivermen from 2005 to 2009.

Drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in 1989, Thompson played 14 professional seasons, including 635 games in the AHL. He served as a team captain for three AHL clubs – Providence, Hershey and Louisville – and was the recipient of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award as the AHL’s Man of the Year in 1998-99.