Capitals call for Protas

The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Ilya Protas from the Hershey Bears.

Protas, 19, leads all AHL rookies and ranks sixth in the league overall with 62 points (28 goals, 34 assists) in 66 games with Hershey this season. He is also tops on the Bears in goals, points, plus/minus rating (+16) and power-play goals (10).

Protas is coming off a five-assist, six-point night in the Bears’ 8-1 win at Hartford on Saturday. He has totaled 17 points in his last 10 contests, and his 62 points overall are the sixth-highest total by a teenager in league history.

The Capitals selected Protas in the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft. Ilya’s older brother, Aliaksei Protas, won a Calder Cup championship with Hershey in 2023 and has played 317 games with Washington.