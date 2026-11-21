The Washington Capitals have claimed Clay Stevenson off waivers from the Winniepg Jets and assigned him to the AHL’s Hershey Bears.

Stevenson was claimed by the Jets prior to the start of the season and made five appearances with Winnipeg, going 1-3-0 with a 3.61 goals-against average and an .870 save percentage.

A fifth-year pro, Stevenson has played 109 games in the AHL with Hershey, posting a record of 63-31-9 with a 2.50 GAA, a .909 save percentage and nine shutouts. He won a Calder Cup championship with the Bears in 2024.

Stevenson has played 10 games in the NHL with Washington and Winnipeg. He has a record of 4-5-0 with a 3.08 GAA and an .889 save percentage.