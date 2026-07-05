News

Capitals sign defenseman MacDonald

by AHL PR
Photo: Ross Dettman

The Washington Capitals have signed defenseman Jacob MacDonald to a one-year, two-way contract.

MacDonald was the recipient of the Eddie Shore Award as the league’s outstanding blueliner in 2024-25, when he set an AHL record for goals in a season by a defenseman with 31. After missing the first four months of the 2025-26 season due to injury, MacDonald appeared in 17 regular-season games with the Colorado Eagles, recording four goals and eight assists. He added a goal and an assist in 17 postseason contests as the Eagles reached the Western Conference Finals.

MacDonald has totaled 103 goals (seventh-most in AHL history by a defenseman) and 157 assists for 260 points in 357 career AHL games with Colorado, San Jose, the Springfield Thunderbirds, Albany/Binghamton and the Springfield Falcons. In addition to appearing in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2018 and 2025, MacDonald has been voted a postseason All-Star three times, including First Team honors in 2017-18 and 2024-25 and a Second Team selection in 2019-20.

Undrafted out of Cornell University, MacDonald has also skated in 135 games in the National Hockey League with Florida, Colorado and San Jose, registering 10 goals and 17 assists.

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