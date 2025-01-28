Checkers’ Alscher adapting to pro game, American living

by Grace Kut | AHL On The Beat

From honing his craft in Czechia to commanding the blue line in North America, defenseman Marek Alscher found his place in the Charlotte Checkers’ lineup after signing a three-year, entry-level deal with the Florida Panthers in March 2023.

Alscher’s path to Charlotte began overseas in his home country and in Finland before coming to North America to play with the Western Hockey League’s Portland Winterhawks.

“They said there was probably no harder schedule than in Portland because you come in around 9 a.m. and leave the rink around 3 or 4 p.m.,” Alscher said. “It’s all meetings, gym, some college classes, then on the ice for two hours, sometimes three.”

Alscher credits the Winterhawks for being a building block in his career, allowing him to grow as a person and player.

“I think that was really important for me because now it’s easier for me to turn pro and to be able to play the schedule we have now,” he said.

As Alscher looks back on his path, he notes the day he was originally drafted by the Florida Panthers in 2022 as a third-round pick.

“It felt like a normal day, and then at the end, because I think it was around 7 p.m., it was me and my dad watching,” Alscher said. “At first I got a text saying, ‘Congratulations,’ but the live stream was delayed, so I was like, ‘For what?’

“Then I saw that Florida picked me and it was obviously huge.”

The adjustment to the professional level game is no easy task. Checkers assistant coach Bobby Sanguinetti noted what makes a rookie player like Alscher stand out in the lineup.

“I would say the biggest thing for a young player is to have the ability to take in the information that we’re giving and then to apply it,” Sanguinetti said. “It takes time learning the process throughout the year, but there’s the speed that he’s been able to adjust to that.”

With the first half of the season under his belt, Alscher notes the great dynamic the Charlotte team has.

“I think it’s been awesome,” Alscher said. “I don’t think there is a single guy that’s out of the group. We are all talking together and all have good connections. I think that’s the most important part. We all have fun in practice, and we have fun in games.”

As for the biggest challenge in the Queen City, Alscher points to having to fight to make the lineup every single game. To ease the transition, veteran players serve a huge role.

“I think they are making it easier for me, and when I need anything, any help, you know there is either (Zac) Dalpe or Megs (Jaycob Megna) or anyone from the vets that are able or that want to help me,” Alscher said.

Sanguinetti knows how vital of a role veteran players can have on the young skaters, acting as an extension of the coaching staff.

“We do our best to get them in the right spots and situations and help there, but just as far as the learning and the growth, you need a good group of veterans to help lead that,” Sanguinetti said. “They’ve done a really good job with helping those guys.”

So far Alscher has enjoyed Charlotte, spending his free time with his friends and teammates, and taking advantage of the many amenities the city offers – such as the Charlotte Hornets, the local NBA team.

“I was here two years ago after our season ended in juniors, and I was really excited to come here and live here because I really like it,” Alscher said. “I like the basketball team… we’ve been five or six games with (Oliver) Okuliar. I also like the weather.”

While adjusting to the independence adulthood brings, the 20-year-old Alscher has nothing but rave reviews for the team and the city.

“It’s been awesome,” Alscher said. “It’s my first year turning pro, so you are just trying to get used to paying rent and living on your own. For me it’s fun, and the team has been welcoming to me. They gave me a warm welcome and it’s been easy.”

Looking ahead, Alscher has his eyes set on one goal, above just himself but as a team.

“We’re looking to win the Cup, for sure,” he said. “That’s the only goal we have.”