Checkers blank Bruins to take 2-0 series lead

The Checkers are heading home, and they’re bringing a 2-0 series lead with them.

Kaapo Kähkönen made 32 saves as Charlotte shut out Providence, 2-0, in Game 2 of their Atlantic Division semifinal on Sunday evening. The Checkers will host Game 3 on Wednesday.

Wilmer Skoog and Ben Steeves provided the offense and Kähkönen and the Charlotte defense took care of the rest, shutting down the Bruins as Providence owned a 25-7 advantage in shots on goal over the final half of the contest.

Appearing in his first career Calder Cup postseason, Kähkönen (2-0) has stopped 59 of 60 shots in the series so far.

Michael DiPietro (2-3) made 27 saves for the Bruins. He has allowed nine goals on 112 shots (1.84, .920) in these playoffs.

(Charlotte leads series, 2-0)

Game 1 – Fri., May 2 – Charlotte 5, PROVIDENCE 1

Game 2 – Sun., May 4 – Charlotte 2, PROVIDENCE 0

Game 3 – Wed., May 7 – Providence at Charlotte, 7:00

*Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Providence at Charlotte, 7:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – Providence at Charlotte, 3:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern