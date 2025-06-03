Checkers complete sweep, advance to Calder Cup Finals

The Charlotte Checkers are heading to the 2025 Calder Cup Finals after capturing the Richard F. Canning Trophy as the American Hockey League’s Eastern Conference champions with a 3-2 victory over the Laval Rocket at Bojangles Coliseum on Tuesday night.

Jesse Puljujärvi scored the winning goal with 2:04 left in regulation as the Checkers rallied from a 2-0 deficit to complete the four-game sweep of the regular-season champion Rocket. Charlotte will bring an eight-game winning streak into the Finals, which they will open at home next week against Abbotsford or Texas (schedule to be announced).

Laval took its first lead of the series on a goal by Joshua Roy with 45.4 seconds remaining in the first period, and extended it to 2-0 when Owen Beck scored 2:58 into the second.

But Justin Sourdif and MacKenzie Entwistle responded to tie the game before the midway point of regulation. Entwistle’s goal was the sixth shorthanded tally by the Checkers this postseason, one shy of the AHL record.

Kaapo Kähkönen (10-2) stopped 23 shots in the victory, allowing two goals or fewer for the ninth time in his 12 playoff starts.

Jacob Fowler (3-3), making his first start of the series, finished with 23 saves for the Rocket.

The Checkers are the top development team of the NHL’s Florida Panthers, making this the first time since 2008 that teams from the same organization have reached the Stanley Cup and Calder Cup Finals in the same season (Pittsburgh and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton). The last affiliates to win both championships in the same season were the New Jersey Devils and Albany River Rats in 1995.

Established in 1990, the AHL’s Eastern Conference championship trophy honors Richard F. Canning, who served the AHL for more than 50 years during his career including a term as league president from 1958-61. Mr. Canning is recognized as the author of the AHL’s constitution, by-laws and regulations.

(Charlotte wins series, 4-0)

Game 1 – Wed., May 28 – Charlotte 5, LAVAL 1

Game 2 – Thu., May 29 – Charlotte 5, LAVAL 2

Game 3 – Sun., June 1 – CHARLOTTE 5, Laval 1

Game 4 – Tue., June 3 – CHARLOTTE 3, Laval 2