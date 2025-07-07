Checkers’ Dalpe announces retirement

Charlotte Checkers captain Zac Dalpe has announced his retirement.

Dalpe, who missed most of the 2024-25 season due to injury, skated in 574 career AHL games with Charlotte, Cleveland, Iowa, Rochester, Utica and Albany, recording 220 goals and 173 assists for 393 points over 15 professional seasons, including six years as captain of the Monsters (2019-21) and Checkers (2021-25). He was selected by the AHL to serve as the captain of the Eastern Conference team at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic.

Chosen in the second round of the 2008 NHL Draft, Dalpe also played 168 games in the National Hockey League with Carolina, Vancouver, Buffalo, Minnesota, Columbus and Florida. He skated in 16 postseason games as well, including an appearance in the Stanley Cup Final with the Panthers in 2023.

A native of Paris, Ont., Dalpe, was voted to the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2010-11 after tallying 23 goals and 57 points in 61 games with Charlotte. He went on to post five 20-goal seasons in the AHL, including a 33-goal campaign with Cleveland in 2018-19 and a 30-goal season with the Checkers in 2021-22.