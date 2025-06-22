Checkers fight back to send Finals back to Charlotte

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. (theahl.com) … Jesse Puljujärvi scored 15:22 into overtime as the Charlotte Checkers spoiled the party at Abbotsford Centre and staved off elimination with a 4-3 victory in Game 5 of the Calder Cup Finals on Saturday evening.

The Canucks still lead the series, three games to two, as the teams head back east for Game 6 in Charlotte on Monday (7 ET, AHLTV on FloHockey, NHL Network, SiriusXM NHL Network Radio).

Puljujärvi’s centering pass from behind the net pinballed off two Canucks defenders and caromed behind Artūrs Šilovs to give Charlotte its second OT win of the series.

Ben Steeves, Brett Chorske and Rasmus Asplund scored in regulation for the Checkers. Kaapo Kähkönen (12-5) made 29 saves, including eight in overtime.

Linus Karlsson scored twice and Arshdeep Bains tallied a goal and an assist for Abbotsford. Šilovs (15-7) stopped 36 shots.

NOTES: Attendance was 7,470, setting an Abbotsford Centre record for the second consecutive game… Each team was 1-for-2 on the power play in Game 5… The Canucks scored twice during four-on-four play early in the second period… Abbotsford is 4-4 this postseason in games when they have a chance to close out a series… Charlotte is 2-0 when facing elimination this spring.

(Abbotsford leads series, 3-2)

Game 1 – Fri., June 13 – Abbotsford 4, CHARLOTTE 3 (2OT)

Game 2 – Sun., June 15 – CHARLOTTE 3, Abbotsford 2 (OT)

Game 3 – Tue., June 17 – ABBOTSFORD 6, Charlotte 1

Game 4 – Thu., June 19 – ABBOTSFORD 3, Charlotte 2

Game 5 – Sat., June 21 – Charlotte 4, ABBOTSFORD 3 (OT)

Game 6 – Mon., June 23 – Abbotsford at Charlotte, 7:00

*Game 7 – Wed., June 25 – Abbotsford at Charlotte, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern