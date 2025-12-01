Checkers ink Fabbri to tryout

The Charlotte Checkers have signed forward Robby Fabbri to a professional tryout contract.

Fabbri has played 442 games in the National Hockey League with St. Louis, Detroit and Anaheim, totaling 106 goals and 110 assists for 216 points. He was a member of the Blues’ Stanley Cup championship team in 2019.

Fabbri, who attended training camp this fall with the Pittsburgh Penguins, was a first-round pick (21st overall) by St. Louis in the 2014 NHL Draft. He has had two brief stints in the AHL, suiting up for three regular-season games and three playoff contests for the Chicago Wolves at the end of the 2014-15 season and skating in three games with the San Antonio Rampage in 2018-19.