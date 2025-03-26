Checkers, Penguins punch postseason tickets

The Charlotte Checkers and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins both clinched spots in the Calder Cup Playoffs with victories on Wednesday night.The Charlotte Checkers and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins both clinched spots in the Calder Cup Playoffs with victories on Wednesday night.

Charlotte defeated Providence, 5-2, while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton rallied for a 4-3 overtime win against Hartford.

The Checkers have qualified for the playoffs for the seventh consecutive time. They won the Calder Cup in 2019.

The Penguins have reached the postseason 20 times in 24 opportunities since joining the AHL in 1999. They were Calder Cup finalists in 2001, 2004 and 2008.

Charlotte and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will be among six teams to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Atlantic Division; the top two teams will get byes into the division semifinals, while the third- through sixth-place finishers will meet in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2024-25 regular season ends April 20; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.