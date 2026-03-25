Checkers punch ticket to playoffs

The Charlotte Checkers clinched a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday evening thanks to the Springfield Thunderbirds’ 2-1 loss to Providence.

The defending Eastern Conference champions will be making their eighth consecutive trip to the postseason. They won the Calder Cup in 2019.

Currently third in the Atlantic Division, Charlotte is one of six Atlantic teams who will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs; the top two clubs will get byes into the division semifinals, while the third- through sixth-place finishers will meet in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2025-26 regular season ends April 19; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.