Checkers rout Thunderbirds in series opener

Noah Gregor scored twice, Jack Studnicka recorded four points and the Charlotte Checkers opened their Eastern Conference championship defense with a commanding 8-1 win over Springfield at Bojangles Coliseum on Wednesday night.

The eight goals were the most ever scored in a Calder Cup Playoff games by the Checkers, who now host Game 2 on Friday with a chance to close out the best-of-three series.

Both of Gregor’s goals came during a four-goal opening period for the Checkers, who then added three more tallies in the opening 7:47 of the middle frame to make it 7-0. Gregor had 11 goals in 26 games with the Checkers this season while also playing 37 games in the NHL with Florida.

Studnicka posted two goals and two assists, and Marek Alscher, Nolan Foote, Sandis Vilmanis and Tobias Björnfot all scored as well for Charlotte. Cooper Black made 18 saves in his playoff debut.

Julien Gauthier, a member of Charlotte’s Calder Cup championship team in 2019, scored the only goal for the Thunderbirds. Springfield has been outscored 24-5 in its last three games at Bojangles Coliseum.

(Charlotte leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 22 – CHARLOTTE 8, Springfield 1

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 24 – Springfield at Charlotte, 7:00

*Game 3 – Sat., Apr. 25 – Springfield at Charlotte, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern