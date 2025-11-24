Checkers sign goaltender Domingue

The Charlotte Checkers have signed goaltender Louis Domingue to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Domingue, who began the season with HC Sibir Novosibirsk in the Kontinental Hockey League, has cleared AHL waivers and is eligible to join the Checkers immediately.

A native of St-Hyacinthe, Que., Domingue has played 226 games in the AHL with Hartford, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Stockton, Binghamton, Syracuse, Springfield and Portland, posting a record of 101-89-23 with a 2.81 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage and 10 shutouts.

Originally a fifth-round selection by Arizona in the 2010 NHL Draft, Domingue has made 144 appearances in the NHL with the Coyotes, Lightning, Devils, Canucks, Flames, Penguins and Rangers, going 61-60-10 with a 3.02 GAA, a .906 save percentage and two shutouts.