Checkers sign Kinkaid

The Charlotte Checkers have signed goaltender Keith Kinkaid to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Entering his 14th pro season, Kinkaid has a record of 116-98-29 with a 2.80 goals-against average, a .904 save percentage and 13 shutouts in 250 career AHL appearances with Albany, Laval, Charlotte, Hartford, Providence, Colorado and Chicago. His previous stint with the Checkers came during the 2019-20 season.

A native of Farmingville, N.Y., Kinkaid has played 169 games in the National Hockey League with New Jersey, Montreal, the New York Rangers, Boston and Colorado, going 70-58-21 with a 2.91 GAA, a .905 save percentage and eight shutouts.