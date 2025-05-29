Checkers take down Rocket again, head home up 2-0

The Checkers are heading home with a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals after a second consecutive workmanlike victory at Place Bell in Laval on Thursday night.

Trevor Carrick had a goal and two assists, John Leonard scored another shorthanded goal and Charlotte ran its winning streak to six games with a 5-2 triumph over the AHL regular-season champion Rocket.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is Sunday in Charlotte.

Carrick scored his first goal of the postseason on a power play late in the opening period to give the Checkers a 1-0 lead before forcing a turnover that led to Leonard’s fourth shorthanded goal of the playoffs (fifth goal overall) at 5:11 of the second period.

Michael Benning and Will Lockwood scored 44 seconds apart as Charlotte built a 4-0 lead late in the second period, ending the night of Rocket starter Cayden Primeau (14 saves).

Riley Bezeau tacked on a goal in the third period, and Kaapo Kähkönen made 23 saves while improving to 8-2 this postseason.

Defensemen Noel Hoefenmayer and David Reinbacher scored for the Rocket, who are 3-4 at home in the playoffs after going 24-9-2-1 in the regular season.

(Charlotte leads series, 2-0)

Game 1 – Wed., May 28 – Charlotte 5, LAVAL 1

Game 2 – Thu., May 29 – Charlotte 5, LAVAL 2

Game 3 – Sun., June 1 – Laval at Charlotte, 4:00

Game 4 – Tue., June 3 – Laval at Charlotte, 7:00

*Game 5 – Thu., June 5 – Laval at Charlotte, 7:00

*Game 6 – Sat., June 7 – Charlotte at Laval, 3:00

*Game 7 – Sun., June 8 – Charlotte at Laval, 3:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern