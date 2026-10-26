Reign’s Chromiak named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Ontario Reign forward Martin Chromiak has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending October 25, 2026.

Chromiak scored four goals (including two game-winners) and six points in three games for the Reign last week.

All four of Chromiak’s goals were scored in the third period last week, beginning Tuesday when he netted the tying (0:18) and winning (17:10) goals in a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Calgary. Chromiak recorded his second consecutive three-point performance on Friday at Texas, scoring the go-ahead goal with 4:24 remaining and adding an empty-netter as the Reign claimed a 5-3 victory. Chromiak was held off the scoresheet on Saturday but registered four shots on goal in a 5-2 loss to the Stars.

A fifth-round selection by Los Angeles in the 2020 NHL Draft, Chromiak has scored a team-high six goals and totaled eight points in eight games for the Reign so far this season. The 24-year-old native of Ilava, Slovakia, has spent his entire North American pro career in Ontario, compiling 82 goals and 81 assists for 163 points in 275 AHL games.