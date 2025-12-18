Cleveland to host 2027 AHL All-Star Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … American Hockey League President and CEO Scott Howson announced today that the Board of Governors has unanimously approved the Cleveland Monsters as hosts of the 2027 AHL All-Star Classic.

The 2027 AHL All-Star Classic will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, February 7, 2027, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, February 8 and the AHL All-Star Challenge that evening.

“Cleveland stands as a pillar among historic American Hockey League cities, and the Monsters organization is one of our most successful franchises today,” said Howson. “We are excited to be bringing our showcase event to Rocket Arena and the city of Cleveland in 2027.”

Both the AHL All-Star Skills Competition and the AHL All-Star Challenge will take place at Rocket Arena in downtown Cleveland. Rocket Arena continues to be a catalyst for driving economic growth in downtown Cleveland, hosting major national events that bring energy and impact to the city – to positively impact the downtown economy and lift the City of Cleveland playing host to numerous national events including the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, the 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four and most recently the 2025 Women’s National Team USA vs. Team Canada Hockey Rivalry Series.

Cleveland and the AHL All-Star Classic share a storied history with the city hosting the inaugural event on February 3, 1942. The city’s hockey history additionally has a spot during the 1954 and 1957 All-Star Games, when the Cleveland Barons faced the AHL All-Stars as the opposing team. This is Cleveland’s first time hosting the modern AHL All-Star Classic, which was first held in 1995.

“Cleveland has a proud and storied hockey tradition and it’s fitting that in the midst of our 20th season we celebrate the return of the AHL All-Star Classic to our city in 2027,” said Mike Ostrowski, Cleveland Monsters President. “Hosting an event of this magnitude is a true reflection of our passionate Monsters fans, whose incredible support has helped Cleveland lead the league in attendance for the past three years. We can’t wait to showcase Rocket Arena and our great city to the league, its top players, staff and Board of Governors.”

The historic Hotel Cleveland will serve as the Official Hotel of AHL All-Star Classic hosting the top talent from across the league and fans visiting Cleveland. The unique location allows downtown Cleveland to shine in the All-Star spotlight, and provides convenience for guests traveling between Hotel Cleveland and Rocket Arena through the indoor RTA Walkway, which will serve as the “Road to the All-Star Classic.”

“The City of Cleveland is proud to welcome the 2027 American Hockey League All-Star Classic,” said Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb. “Hosting premier sporting events shows the world that Cleveland can deliver unforgettable experiences and is a city where sports, culture, and community come together. Fans and residents will not only get to enjoy hockey at the state-of-the-art Rocket Arena, but they’ll also experience the incredible amenities and vibrant neighborhoods, energizing our region’s economy.”

The All-Star Pack presented by Hotel Cleveland guarantees fans tickets to both the All-Star Skills Competition and All-Star Challenge along with an exclusive 2027 Cleveland All-Star winter hat. Starting at only $49 (plus fees), the All-Star Pack is on sale now and available for a limited time. Individual tickets for the All-Star Skills Competition and Challenge will go on sale at a later date. Fans can visit clevelandmonsters.com/allstar for more information on the event and tickets.

Monsters fans can also secure their spot at the 2027 AHL All-Star Classic when they become Monsters Hockey Club (MHC) members for the 2026-27 season. By placing their initial payment of only $50 per seat or re-enrolling their current MHC membership, fans will guarantee seats to Sunday’s Skills Competition and Monday’s All-Star Challenge, along with an exclusive All-Star winter hat. Monsters Hockey Club members receive their favorite seats for each regular-season game, access to exclusive events and gifting throughout the season. For more information on Monsters Hockey Club memberships, visit clevelandmonsters.com/tickets/membership-comparison.

The AHL All-Star Skills Competition tests the league’s top players in seven events, including Hardest Shot, Fastest Skater and Accuracy Shooting. The AHL All-Star Challenge pits the league’s four divisions – Atlantic, North, Central and Pacific – against each other in a round-robin, three-on-three tournament.

The annual AHL All-Star Classic features the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Yaroslav Askarov, Drake Batherson, Jordan Binnington, John Carlson, Brandt Clarke, Thatcher Demko, Lukas Dostal, Ryker Evans, Jet Greaves, Thomas Harley, Connor Hellebuyck, Joel Hofer, Tristan Jarry, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Tyler Toffoli, Linus Ullmark, Dustin Wolf and Mats Zuccarello..

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.