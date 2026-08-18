Comets add Zalewski to coaching staff

Mike Zalewski has been hired as an assistant coach for the Utica Comets.

A native of nearby New Hartford, N.Y., Zalewski played 167 regular-season games with the Comets from 2014 to 2017, recording 24 goals and 39 assists. He added one goal and three assists in 27 postseason games and was a member of the Comets team that reached the Calder Cup Finals in 2015.

The 34-year-old Zalewski also appeared in six NHL games with the Vancouver Canucks, registering two assists. He finished his playing career in Europe, spending six seasons in Germany and Austria.

Zalewski joins Matt Carkner as an assistant on head coach Ryan Parent’s staff.