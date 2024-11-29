Comets, Bears swing deal

The Utica Comets have acquired defenseman Dmitri Osipov from the Hershey Bears in exchange for forward Jace Isley.

Osipov has appeared in four games for the Bears this season. He recorded one assist in 17 regular-season games in 2023-24 and was a member of Hershey’s Calder Cup championship team.

The Moscow native has skated in 192 career AHL games over parts of eight seasons with Hershey, San Diego, Rockford and Chicago, totaling eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points.

Isley has appeared in nine games with Adirondack (ECHL) this season, posting one goal and three assists. The second-year pro made his AHL debut with the Comets last season, scoring one goal in seven games.