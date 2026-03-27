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Condors captain Griffith records 700th AHL point

by AHL PR
Photo: Mark Nessia

Bakersfield Condors captain Seth Griffith become the 27th player in American Hockey League history to record 700 career points when he notched an assist in the Condors’ 4-3 win over Texas on Friday evening.

Griffith, a 13th-year pro, has totaled 227 goals and 473 assists in 746 regular-season games with Bakersfield, Manitoba, Rochester, Toronto and Providence.

The native of Wallaceburg, Ont., is a two-time AHL All-Star Classic participant (2016, 2023) and has been named a postseason AHL All-Star three times, including a Second Team selection in 2024-25. This year, he is tied for ninth in the AHL in scoring with a team-high 56 points (16 goals, 40 assists).

A fifth-round pick by Boston in the 2012 NHL Draft, Griffith has collected eight goals and 11 assists in 80 career NHL games with Boston, Toronto, Florida, Buffalo and Edmonton.

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