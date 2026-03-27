Condors captain Griffith records 700th AHL point

Bakersfield Condors captain Seth Griffith become the 27th player in American Hockey League history to record 700 career points when he notched an assist in the Condors’ 4-3 win over Texas on Friday evening.

Griffith, a 13th-year pro, has totaled 227 goals and 473 assists in 746 regular-season games with Bakersfield, Manitoba, Rochester, Toronto and Providence.

The native of Wallaceburg, Ont., is a two-time AHL All-Star Classic participant (2016, 2023) and has been named a postseason AHL All-Star three times, including a Second Team selection in 2024-25. This year, he is tied for ninth in the AHL in scoring with a team-high 56 points (16 goals, 40 assists).

A fifth-round pick by Boston in the 2012 NHL Draft, Griffith has collected eight goals and 11 assists in 80 career NHL games with Boston, Toronto, Florida, Buffalo and Edmonton.