Condors clinch berth in postseason

The Bakersfield Condors clinched a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday evening with a 5-2 victory over Tucson.

The Condors return to the postseason after missing out in 2025. They had previously qualified for four consecutive Calder Cup Playoffs.

Bakersfield will be one of seven teams from the Pacific to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs; the top first-place team will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the second- through seventh-place finishers will meet in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2025-26 regular season ends April 19; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.