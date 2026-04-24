Condors cruise to Game 1 win

The Bakersfield Condors defeated Coachella Valley, 6-1, in the opener of their Pacific Division first-round series at Dignity Health Arena on Thursday night.

The series shifts to Palm Desert for Game 2 on Saturday and Game 3, if necessary, on Sunday.

The Condors’ win snapped a seven-game postseason losing streak after they had been swept out of the playoffs in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Captain Seth Griffith scored twice, and Quinn Hutson, Sam Poulin, James Hamblin and Riley Stillman added single goals. Viljami Marjala, Isaac Howard and Josh Brown each recorded two assists, and Matt Tomkins made 38 saves.

Ty Nelson scored for the Firebirds, who lost for the seventh time in nine meetings with Bakersfield this season.

(Bakersfield leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Thu., Apr. 23 – BAKERSFIELD 6, Coachella Valley 1

Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 25 – Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9:00

*Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 26 – Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 8:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern