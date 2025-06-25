Condors sign Pitlick brothers to AHL deals

The Bakersfield Condors have signed Rhett Pitlick to a two-year American Hockey League contract and Rem Pitlick to a one-year AHL pact.

Rhett Pitlick, 24, turned pro with the Condors at the end of the 2024-25 season and recorded six assists in six games after completing his senior season at Minnesota State University-Mankato, where he led the team in scoring with 40 points in 39 games.

Originally a fifth-round pick by Montreal in the 2019 NHL Draft, Rhett also played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2021-24) and spent parts of three seasons in the USHL with Omaha, Muskegon and Tri-City.

Rem Pitlick, 28, is Rhett’s older brother and played 18 games with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda in 2024-25, recording two goals and 11 assists for 13 points.

A third-round choice by Nashville in 2016, Rem has tallied 21 goals and 33 assists for 54 points in 132 NHL games with the Predators, Wild, Canadiens and Blackhawks.

He has skated in 166 games in the AHL with Milwaukee, Chicago, Laval, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rockford and San Jose, totaling 57 goals and 81 assists for 138 points.