SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League has released the schedules for the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs’ two Conference Finals series.

The Eastern Conference Finals will feature the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (top affiliate of the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins) and the Toronto Marlies (top affiliate of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs).

The Penguins have reached the conference finals for the first time since making back-to-back trips in 2013 and 2014. The Marlies have reached the AHL’s final four for the seventh time, the first since 2019.

The best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals get underway Wednesday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

A2-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins [PIT] vs. N4-Toronto Marlies [TOR]

Game 1 – Wed., May 27 – Toronto at W-B/Scranton, 7:05

Game 2 – Fri., May 29 – Toronto at W-B/Scranton, 7:05

Game 3 – Mon., June 1 – W-B/Scranton at Toronto, 7:00

Game 4 – Wed., June 3 – W-B/Scranton at Toronto, 7:00

*Game 5 – Fri., June 5 – W-B/Scranton at Toronto, 7:00

*Game 6 – Sun., June 7 – Toronto at W-B/Scranton, 6:05

*Game 7 – Tue., June 9 – Toronto at W-B/Scranton, 7:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern

The Western Conference Finals will pit the Colorado Eagles (top affiliate of the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche) against the Chicago Wolves (top affiliate of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes).

The Eagles are making their first-ever appearance in the Calder Cup conference finals. The Wolves are 5-1 in Western Conference Finals series, advancing to the Calder Cup Finals in 2002, 2005, 2008, 2019 and 2022. They have won three Calder Cup championships.

Game 1 of this series is set for Thursday night at Blue Federal Credit Union Arena in Loveland, Colo.

P2-Colorado Eagles [COL] vs. C2-Chicago Wolves [CAR]

Game 1 – Thu., May 28 – Chicago at Colorado, 9:05

Game 2 – Sat., May 30 – Chicago at Colorado, 8:05

Game 3 – Tue., June 2 – Colorado at Chicago, 8:00

Game 4 – Wed., June 3 – Colorado at Chicago, 8:00

*Game 5 – Fri., June 5 – Colorado at Chicago, 8:00

*Game 6 – Sun., June 7 – Chicago at Colorado, 8:05

*Game 7 – Mon., June 8 – Chicago at Colorado, 9:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern

All Calder Cup Playoff games will stream live on AHLTV on FloHockey.

In operation since 1936 and celebrating its 90th-anniversary season this year, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.