Convincing win puts IceHogs up 2-0 heading home

Rockford has the division champs on the ropes.

Joey Anderson’s natural hat trick was part of a four-point night and Drew Commesso made 30 saves to continue his torrid start to the postseason, leading the IceHogs to a 6-1 win at Milwaukee on Saturday night and a 2-0 advantage in their best-of-five Central Division semifinal series.

The scene shifts across the state line to Rockford for Game 3 on Wednesday and, if necessary, Game 4 on Friday.

Anderson scored the first three goals of the game to record the first Calder Cup Playoff hat trick ever by an IceHogs skater. Samuel Savoie fed him off an Admirals turnover for a quick goal just 1:09 into the game, Brett Seney found him with a pass from behind the net in the final minute of the opening period, and Kevin Korchinski sprung him on a breakaway 1:02 into the second as Rockford maintained the momentum they grabbed with their late comeback victory in Game 1.

Savoie, Seney and Aidan Thompson tacked on insurance markers, while Commesso held his postseason save percentage steady at .969 with his fourth consecutive win to begin the playoffs.

Marc Del Gaizo scored the only goal for Milwaukee, which has lost back-to-back games (excluding shootouts) for the first time since Jan. 15 at Charlotte and Jan. 18 at Texas.

Matt Murray (0-2), who had won his last eight starts in the regular season, stopped 13 of 18 shots in the loss.

(Rockford leads series, 2-0)

Game 1 – Thu., May 1 – Rockford 3, MILWAUKEE 2 (OT)

Game 2 – Sat., May 3 – Rockford 6, MILWAUKEE 1

Game 3 – Wed., May 7 – Milwaukee at Rockford, 8:00

*Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Milwaukee at Rockford, 8:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – Rockford at Milwaukee, 5:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern