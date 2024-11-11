Wranglers’ Cooley named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Calgary Wranglers goaltender Devin Cooley has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 10, 2024.

Cooley stopped 81 of the 83 shots he faced over four appearances (three starts) last week, recording two shutouts along with a 0.64 goals-against average and a .976 save percentage.

On Tuesday evening against Bakersfield, Cooley allowed one goal on 31 shots in a 2-1 Calgary loss, then came back the next night and shut out the Condors, 4-0, behind a 22-save effort. After a 10-minute relief appearance against Henderson on Saturday night, Cooley got the start in Sunday’s rematch and made 26 saves to shut out the Silver Knights, 4-0.

Cooley, who has allowed one goal or fewer in seven of his first 10 starts this season, has a record of 8-2-0 with a 1.46 GAA, a .954 save percentage and three shutouts for Calgary, which sits in first place in the AHL’s Pacific Division.

A fifth-year pro out of the University of Denver, Cooley has gone 40-26-6 with a 2.92 GAA, a .908 save percentage and three shutouts in 77 career AHL appearances with Calgary, Rochester, Milwaukee and Chicago. The native of Los Gatos, Calif., made his NHL debut with San Jose in 2023-24 and earned his first NHL victory on Apr. 6, 2024, vs. St. Louis.

Cooley joined the Calgary Flames as a free-agent signing on July 1, 2024.